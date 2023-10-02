Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport displays unmanned aerial system at Defense Innovation Days, International Seapower Symposium [Image 2 of 2]

    NUWC Division Newport displays unmanned aerial system at Defense Innovation Days, International Seapower Symposium

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Dr. Brett Seidle (center), Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation, listens as Kathyrn Berube (from left), head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Combat Systems Requirements and Analysis Branch, and Greg Walsh, technical project manager, explain the Submarine Launched Unmanned Aerial System on Aug. 30, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    International Seapower Symposium
    Unmanned Aerial System
    NUWC Division Newport
    Defense Innovation Days
    23-53

