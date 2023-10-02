Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport displays unmanned aerial system at Defense Innovation Days, International Seapower Symposium [Image 1 of 2]

    NUWC Division Newport displays unmanned aerial system at Defense Innovation Days, International Seapower Symposium

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Richard Allen 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (right), chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, inspects the Submarine Launched Unmanned Aerial System (SLUAS) developed by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, alongside Greg Walsh, technical project manager for the SLUAS program, during Defense Innovation Days held in Newport, Rhode Island on Aug. 28, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 11:52
    VIRIN: 230828-N-BZ518-1026
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    International Seapower Symposium
    Unmanned Aerial System
    NUWC Division Newport
    Defense Innovation Days
    23-53

