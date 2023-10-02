U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (right), chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, inspects the Submarine Launched Unmanned Aerial System (SLUAS) developed by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, alongside Greg Walsh, technical project manager for the SLUAS program, during Defense Innovation Days held in Newport, Rhode Island on Aug. 28, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 11:52 Photo ID: 8058928 VIRIN: 230828-N-BZ518-1026 Resolution: 1000x745 Size: 572.85 KB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NUWC Division Newport displays unmanned aerial system at Defense Innovation Days, International Seapower Symposium [Image 2 of 2], by Richard Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.