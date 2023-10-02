Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 9 of 11]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donita Burks 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    Lt. Eric Matheny, left, and Lt. David Rettew, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), conduct pier training during a damage control assessment aboard Essex in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2023. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 11:58
    Photo ID: 8058919
    VIRIN: 230928-N-YB310-1325
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Donita Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

