Damage Controlman Fireman Ethan Diaz, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), charges a self-contained breathing apparatus bottle on the pier during a damage control assessment aboard Essex in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2023. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 11:57
|Photo ID:
|8058918
|VIRIN:
|230928-N-YB310-1211
|Resolution:
|3776x2513
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Donita Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
