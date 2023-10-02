Gyeonggi-do Fire Marshal Connects with USAG Humphreys Fire Department

Cho Sun-ho, the Gyeonggi province fire marshal, center right, and members of Gyeonggi-do Fire and Disaster Headquarters, take a commemorative photo with Marcus Shepard, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys fire chief, center, and installation firefighters at the garrison's Fire and Emergency Services Department during a tour of the base on Oct. 5, 2023 . Members of Gyeonggi-do Fire and Disaster Headquarters also met with Col. Ryan Workman, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, and visited the installation military museum during the tour. (DoD photo by Pfc. Jimin Lee, KATUSA)

