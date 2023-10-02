Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gyeonggi-do Fire Marshal Connects with USAG Humphreys Fire Department [Image 4 of 4]

    Gyeonggi-do Fire Marshal Connects with USAG Humphreys Fire Department

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Jimin Lee 

    USAG Humphreys

    Cho Sun-ho, the Gyeonggi province fire marshal, center right, and members of Gyeonggi-do Fire and Disaster Headquarters, take a commemorative photo with Marcus Shepard, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys fire chief, center, and installation firefighters at the garrison's Fire and Emergency Services Department during a tour of the base on Oct. 5, 2023 . Members of Gyeonggi-do Fire and Disaster Headquarters also met with Col. Ryan Workman, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, and visited the installation military museum during the tour. (DoD photo by Pfc. Jimin Lee, KATUSA)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 01:28
    Photo ID: 8058133
    VIRIN: 231005-O-A1109-1363
    Resolution: 7760x5173
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    fire
    South Korea
    safety
    good neighbor
    base tour
    IMCOM-P

