Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gyeonggi-do Fire Marshal Connects with USAG Humphreys Fire Department [Image 2 of 4]

    Gyeonggi-do Fire Marshal Connects with USAG Humphreys Fire Department

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Jimin Lee 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Ryan Workman, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, center, takes a commemorative photo with Cho Sun-ho, the Gyeonggi province fire marshal, center right, members of Gyeonggi-do Fire and Disaster Headquarters, and garrison staff at the Commanders Conference Room in Maude Hall, Oct. 5, 2023. Members of Gyeonggi-do Fire and Disaster Headquarters also visit the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys fire department and installation military museum during the tour. (DoD photo by Pfc. Jimin Lee, KATUSA)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 01:23
    Photo ID: 8058130
    VIRIN: 231005-O-A1109-1188
    Resolution: 6961x4641
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gyeonggi-do Fire Marshal Connects with USAG Humphreys Fire Department [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Jimin Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gyeonggi-do Fire Marshal Connects with USAG Humphreys Fire Department
    Gyeonggi-do Fire Marshal Connects with USAG Humphreys Fire Department
    Gyeonggi-do Fire Marshal Connects with USAG Humphreys Fire Department
    Gyeonggi-do Fire Marshal Connects with USAG Humphreys Fire Department

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire
    South Korea
    safety
    good neighbor
    base tour
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT