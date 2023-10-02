Gyeonggi-do Fire Marshal Connects with USAG Humphreys Fire Department

U.S. Army Col. Ryan Workman, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, center, takes a commemorative photo with Cho Sun-ho, the Gyeonggi province fire marshal, center right, members of Gyeonggi-do Fire and Disaster Headquarters, and garrison staff at the Commanders Conference Room in Maude Hall, Oct. 5, 2023. Members of Gyeonggi-do Fire and Disaster Headquarters also visit the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys fire department and installation military museum during the tour. (DoD photo by Pfc. Jimin Lee, KATUSA)

Date Taken: 10.05.2023
Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR