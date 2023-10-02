Boxer Sailors and Marines Support Replenishment-at-Sea

Sailors and Marines assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) heave on a line in the hangar bay during a replenishment-at-sea, Oct. 3, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

