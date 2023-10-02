Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Josue Chacon, a native of San Diego, heaves line in the hangar bay during a replenishment-at-sea aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 3, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bradley Kaminski)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 22:15
|Photo ID:
|8058024
|VIRIN:
|231003-N-VL893-1029
|Resolution:
|1269x952
|Size:
|269.99 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boxer Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Brad Kaminksi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
