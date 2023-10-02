Boxer Replenishment-at-Sea

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Josue Chacon, a native of San Diego, heaves line in the hangar bay during a replenishment-at-sea aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 3, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bradley Kaminski)

