The Defense Logistics Agency held an active shooter drill at its headquarters on Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Sept. 27, 2023. The drill involved a number of employees who served as victims and observers, as well as DLA Headquarters police. (Photos in illustration by Christopher Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 16:08
|Photo ID:
|8057573
|VIRIN:
|231004-O-YE683-5301
|Resolution:
|2560x1440
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Active shooter drill prepares workforce for worst case scenario [Image 2 of 2], by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Active shooter drill prepares workforce for worst case scenario
Active shooter drill prepares workforce for worst case scenario
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT