    Hackathon III Capture-the-Flag (CTF) competition [Image 8 of 9]

    Hackathon III Capture-the-Flag (CTF) competition

    ODENTON, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    ODENTON, Md. — Soldiers and Civilians from the U.S. Army’s 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) and the Defense Information Systems Agency hosted a Hackathon III event in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Public Library, to encourage teen interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) activities, September 19.

    The third annual fall event included a Capture the Flag (CTF) competition, Password Cracking, Logic Games, and Python Development stations, and future Hackathon III events will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., October 17 and November 7, at the Odenton Regional Library, AACPL.

