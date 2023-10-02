Hackathon III — A Cyber Challenge for Teens Python Development

ODENTON, Md. — Soldiers and Civilians from the U.S. Army’s 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) and the Defense Information Systems Agency hosted a Hackathon III event in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Public Library, to encourage teen interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) activities, September 19.



The third annual fall event included a Capture the Flag (CTF) competition, Password Cracking, Logic Games, and Python Development stations, and future Hackathon III events will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., October 17 and November 7, at the Odenton Regional Library, AACPL.

