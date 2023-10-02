Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Brown clap out [Image 2 of 2]

    CSAF Brown clap out

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Airmen and staff applaud Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and his wife, Sharene Brown, during a clap out at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 27, 2023. Gen. Brown will succeed Gen. Mark A. Milley as the 21st chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    This work, CSAF Brown clap out [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSAF Brown clap out
    CSAF Brown clap out

