    Secretary of the Navy visits the crew of USS John P. Murtha [Image 2 of 5]

    Secretary of the Navy visits the crew of USS John P. Murtha

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks to embarked Marines and crew of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) while visiting the ship during San Francisco Fleet Week, Oct. 3, 2023. John P. Murtha is designed to field an integrated amphibious force that can support operational commands around the globe with both strike and amphibious capabilities. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Samoluk /Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 20:45
    Photo ID: 8056219
    VIRIN: 231003-N-YT019-1060
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 779.64 KB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Navy visits the crew of USS John P. Murtha [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS John P Murtha
    ESG-3
    SSFFW2023

