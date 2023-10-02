Secretary of the Navy visits the crew of USS John P. Murtha

Capt. Douglas Langenberg, Commanding Officer of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), greets Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro aboard the ship during San Francisco Fleet Week, Oct. 3, 2023. John P. Murtha is designed to field an integrated amphibious force that can support operational commands around the globe with both strike and amphibious capabilities. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Samoluk /Released)

