Sgt. Ivan Roe, a Manhattan (center), Montana native who is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, competes in Part 1 of USA Shooting’s Rifle Olympic Trials at Fort Moore, Georgia Sept. 28 - Oct. 3. Roe won Gold in both Men’s 50m Smallbore and 10m Air Rifle. Part 2 of the Olympic Trials will be in December in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Part 3 will be in March at Fort Moore.



USAMU teammates, Sgt. Brandon Muske (Brenham, Texas) and Sgt. Tim Sherry (Evergreen, Colorado) completed the Men's 10m Air Rifle Podium with Silver and Bronze Medals respectively.



(USA Shooting photo by Brittany Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 18:57 Photo ID: 8056105 VIRIN: 230930-M-ZG886-1171 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 0 B Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Army Soldier Wins Two Gold Medals at Olympic Trials [Image 2 of 2], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.