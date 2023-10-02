US Army Soldier Wins Two Silver Medals at Olympic Trials

2020 Olympian Sgt. Sagen Maddalena (left), a Groveland, California native who is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, competes in Part 1 of USA Shooting’s Rifle Olympic Trials at Fort Moore, Georgia Sept. 28 - Oct. 3. Maddalena won the Silver Medal in both Women’s 50m Smallbore and 10m Air Rifle. Part 2 of the Olympic Trials will be in December in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Part 3 will be in March at Fort Moore.
(USA Shooting photo by Brittany Nelson)
