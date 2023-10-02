Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Soldier Wins Two Silver Medals at Olympic Trials

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    2020 Olympian Sgt. Sagen Maddalena (left), a Groveland, California native who is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, competes in Part 1 of USA Shooting’s Rifle Olympic Trials at Fort Moore, Georgia Sept. 28 - Oct. 3. Maddalena won the Silver Medal in both Women’s 50m Smallbore and 10m Air Rifle. Part 2 of the Olympic Trials will be in December in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Part 3 will be in March at Fort Moore.

    (USA Shooting photo by Brittany Nelson)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 18:57
    Photo ID: 8056104
    VIRIN: 230930-M-ZG886-1187
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Soldier Wins Two Silver Medals at Olympic Trials [Image 2 of 2], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Soldier Wins Two Gold Medals at Olympic Trials

    Sagen Maddalena, smallbore, 10m air rifle, Olympic Trials

