    MCPON Attends RTC Naturalization Ceremony [Image 8 of 12]

    MCPON Attends RTC Naturalization Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    230928-N-LN782-1487 (Sep. 28, 2023) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea shakes hands with newly naturalized citizens after a Naturalization Ceremony at Recruit Training Command Sep. 28, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    MCPON
    RTC
    Recruit Training Command
    James Honea

