MCPON attends Capping Ceremony

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea congratulates recruits during a capping ceremony inside USS Trayer at Recruit Training Command (RTC). Trayer, more commonly referred to as "Battle Stations," is the crucible event that recruits must pass prior to graduation, testing their knowledge and skills in basic seamanship, damage control, firefighting and emergency response procedures. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher O'Grady)

