    How to get Mental Health [Image 4 of 5]

    How to get Mental Health

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull 

    355th Wing

    The 355th Medical Group main building, which provides the primary clinical functions of the 355th Wing, is on display at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2023. The 355th MDG could be reached at 520-228-2778 for mental health resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

    This work, How to get Mental Health [Image 5 of 5], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mental Health
    355th Wing

