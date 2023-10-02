The 355th Medical Group main building, which provides the primary clinical functions of the 355th Wing, is on display at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2023. The 355th MDG could be reached at 520-228-2778 for mental health resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 13:40
|Photo ID:
|8055409
|VIRIN:
|230921-F-CQ965-1005
|Resolution:
|4032x2683
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, How to get Mental Health [Image 5 of 5], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
