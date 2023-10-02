Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to get Mental Health

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull 

    355th Wing

    The 355th Medical Group annex building, positioned next to the dorms, is on display at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2023. The annex building was placed next to the dorms so that junior enlisted Airmen would not have to travel far to get mental health assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

    This work, How to get Mental Health [Image 5 of 5], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mental Health
    355th Wing

