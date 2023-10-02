U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Manuel Santiago, 4th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, stands next to a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct 1, 2023. The 62nd AW participated in combined exercise Ángel de los Andes/Relámpago which reinforced U.S. Southern Command’s commitment to be a trusted partner within the area of responsibility. The exercise involved carrying cargo and personnel to and from Columbia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 10:53
|Photo ID:
|8054937
|VIRIN:
|231001-F-IA158-1086
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.36 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62nd AW participates in SOUTHCOM interoperability exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
