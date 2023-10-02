62nd AW participates in SOUTHCOM interoperability exercise

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, is shown at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 1, 2023. The 62nd AW participated in combined exercise Ángel de los Andes/Relámpago which reinforced U.S. Southern Command’s commitment to be a trusted partner within the area of responsibility. The exercise involved carrying cargo and personnel to and from Columbia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

