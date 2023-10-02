Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62nd AW participates in SOUTHCOM interoperability exercise [Image 1 of 6]

    62nd AW participates in SOUTHCOM interoperability exercise

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, is shown at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 1, 2023. The 62nd AW participated in combined exercise Ángel de los Andes/Relámpago which reinforced U.S. Southern Command’s commitment to be a trusted partner within the area of responsibility. The exercise involved carrying cargo and personnel to and from Columbia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    U.S. Southern Command
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    C-17 Globemaster
    Phoenix Raven
    Colombian Armed Forces
    Ángel de los Andes/Relámpago

