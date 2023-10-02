USS Dewey (DDG 105) Hosts Ship Tours During Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama 2023

MANILA, Philippines (Oct. 03, 2023) – Philippine Navy Sailors take a photo during a ship tour aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as part of Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama 2023, Oct. 3. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from the Philippines, United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

