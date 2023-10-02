Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Morocco conduct Airborne and Medical Operations ROC Drill [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. and Morocco conduct Airborne and Medical Operations ROC Drill

    BEN GUERIR, MOROCCO

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. and Moroccan service members partner to conduct a rehearsal of concept (ROC) drill to plan an upcoming joint airborne and medical operation during Exercise African Lion in Ben Guerir, Morocco on June 8, 2023. U.S. Army Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and the 307th Forward Resuscitative and Surgical Detachment advanced plans with their Moroccan counterparts during the meeting. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in African Lion 2023, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that will take place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from May 13-June 18, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 05:52
    Photo ID: 8054486
    VIRIN: 230608-A-OQ463-3007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: BEN GUERIR, MA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Morocco conduct Airborne and Medical Operations ROC Drill [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Morocco
    Airborne
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    MedicalReadiness

