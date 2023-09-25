U.S. and Morocco conduct Airborne and Medical Operations ROC Drill

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christina White with the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, participates in a rehearsal of concept (ROC) drill to plan an upcoming joint airborne and medical operation during Exercise African Lion in Ben Guerir, Morocco on June 8, 2023. U.S. Army Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and the 307th Forward Resuscitative and Surgical Detachment advanced plans with their Moroccan counterparts during the meeting. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in African Lion 2023, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that will take place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from May 13-June 18, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

