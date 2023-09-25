Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dongducheon City hosts 16th Annual Korean American Friendship Day [Image 19 of 22]

    Dongducheon City hosts 16th Annual Korean American Friendship Day

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The City of Dongducheon hosts the 16th Annual Korean-American Friendship Festival at Camp Bosan in Dongducheon, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2023. DDC Mayor Park Hyeon-deok invited United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj. William J. Fritzinger and Mrs. Fritzinger to enjoy to festival’s performances and activities. The festival included performances of Samulnori, a taekwondo showcase by the Republic of Korea Army’s 1st Corps, and the 8th Army Band Quintet. Local citizens and Camp Casey Soldiers participated in some games during the festivities as well. Volunteers from the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program helped to prepare food during the festival. 210th Field Artillery Brigade Commander Col. Brendan Toolan gave opening remarks at the festival. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 03:14
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR 
