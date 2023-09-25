The City of Dongducheon hosts the 16th Annual Korean-American Friendship Festival at Camp Bosan in Dongducheon, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2023. DDC Mayor Park Hyeon-deok invited United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj. William J. Fritzinger and Mrs. Fritzinger to enjoy to festival’s performances and activities. The festival included performances of Samulnori, a taekwondo showcase by the Republic of Korea Army’s 1st Corps, and the 8th Army Band Quintet. Local citizens and Camp Casey Soldiers participated in some games during the festivities as well. Volunteers from the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program helped to prepare food during the festival. 210th Field Artillery Brigade Commander Col. Brendan Toolan gave opening remarks at the festival. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 03:13 Photo ID: 8054327 VIRIN: 230923-A-MH955-1061 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.39 MB Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dongducheon City hosts 16th Annual Korean American Friendship Day [Image 22 of 22], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.