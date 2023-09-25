Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Anti-Submarine Warfare Training [Image 1 of 6]

    Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Anti-Submarine Warfare Training

    SEA OF JAPAN

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230928-N-CD453-1005 SEA OF JAPAN (Sept. 28, 2023) Lt.j.g. Sarah McCann, from Philadelphia, participates in an anti-submarine warfare exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Sept. 28. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 23:48
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

