Sailors aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Anti-Submarine Warfare Training

230928-N-CD453-1004 SEA OF JAPAN (Sept. 28, 2023) Lt. Katie Dallmus, from Scottsdale, Arizona, participates in an anti-submarine warfare exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Sept. 28. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

