    Nimitz Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

    Nimitz Chief Pinning Ceremony

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Capt. Ryan Fulwider, executive officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), shakes hands with newly pinned chief petty officers during a pinning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington, Sept. 29, 2023. The rank of chief petty officer was created April 1, 1893, and the chief petty officer pinning ceremony is a unique tradition to the U.S. Navy that signifies promotion to a crucial position of leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 21:40
    Photo ID: 8054069
    VIRIN: 230929-N-NX635-1296
    Resolution: 6140x4912
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Petty Officer
    Pinning Ceremony
    Nimitz
    CVN 68

