U.S. Navy Capt. Ryan Fulwider, executive officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), shakes hands with newly pinned chief petty officers during a pinning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington, Sept. 29, 2023. The rank of chief petty officer was created April 1, 1893, and the chief petty officer pinning ceremony is a unique tradition to the U.S. Navy that signifies promotion to a crucial position of leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 21:40 Photo ID: 8054069 VIRIN: 230929-N-NX635-1296 Resolution: 6140x4912 Size: 1.44 MB Location: KEYPORT, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.