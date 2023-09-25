USS Dewey (DDG 105) Arrives in Manila for Sama Sama 2023

MANILA, Philippines (Oct. 02, 2023) – Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Sitkowski, from Yokosuka, Japan, mans the rails aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as the ship arrives in Manila, Philippines, in preparation for Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama, Oct. 2. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from the Philippines, United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

