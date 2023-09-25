C.J. Hamilton, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers local government liaison, discusses private property debris removal with community members at the Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawai'i, Sept. 30. Local government liaisons are an important component in USACE’s whole-of-government, community-focused approach during a disaster response. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 20:05 Photo ID: 8054006 VIRIN: 230930-A-HR174-1061 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.55 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local government liaisons are critical link to community in aftermath of Maui wildfires [Image 3 of 3], by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.