Local government liaisons are critical link to community in aftermath of Maui wildfires

Local government liaisons, Franchesca Gilbert (left) from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Readiness Support Center, and Paul Fleming (right) from the St. Paul District, discuss private property debris removal with a Lahaina resident who was impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfires at a Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawai'i, Sept. 27. Local government liaisons are an important component in USACE’s whole-of-government, community-focused approach during a disaster response. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)
