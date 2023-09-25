Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local government liaisons are critical link to community in aftermath of Maui wildfires [Image 1 of 3]

    Local government liaisons are critical link to community in aftermath of Maui wildfires

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Katelyn Newton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Local government liaisons, Franchesca Gilbert (left) from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Readiness Support Center, and Paul Fleming (right) from the St. Paul District, discuss private property debris removal with a Lahaina resident who was impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfires at a Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawai'i, Sept. 27. Local government liaisons are an important component in USACE’s whole-of-government, community-focused approach during a disaster response. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 
    USACE
    Maui
    Maui Fires
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires

