Whitney Hernandez, fifth-grade teacher at Roger Bell New Tech Academy, left, and Misty Guthrie, science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) teacher at Tucker Creek Middle School, construct a model plane during their summer internship at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE). The two teachers worked at FRCE for six weeks this summer to create STEM lessons to increase student awareness of technical careers at the aircraft repair facility. They also created the curriculum for the Aviation Sciences Leadership Institute, a two-day conference designed to teach educators to include industrial careers in their STEM lessons to elementary, middle and high school students.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 14:35 Photo ID: 8053394 VIRIN: 230802-N-NJ685-1001 Resolution: 4698x3132 Size: 3.08 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCE hosts teacher interns to promote STEM jobs to students [Image 3 of 3], by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.