    FRCE hosts teacher interns to promote STEM jobs to students [Image 3 of 3]

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Heather Wilburn 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Whitney Hernandez, fifth-grade teacher at Roger Bell New Tech Academy, left, and Misty Guthrie, science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) teacher at Tucker Creek Middle School, construct a model plane during their summer internship at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE). The two teachers worked at FRCE for six weeks this summer to create STEM lessons to increase student awareness of technical careers at the aircraft repair facility. They also created the curriculum for the Aviation Sciences Leadership Institute, a two-day conference designed to teach educators to include industrial careers in their STEM lessons to elementary, middle and high school students.

    This work, FRCE hosts teacher interns to promote STEM jobs to students [Image 3 of 3], by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    STEM
    Outreach
    NAVAIR
    FRCE
    COMFRC
    ENC Tech Bridge

