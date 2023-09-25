Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecDef’s oldest outreach program visits Hurlburt Field [Image 5 of 5]

    SecDef’s oldest outreach program visits Hurlburt Field

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An Air Commando assigned to the 21st Special Tactics Squadron participates in an airfield establishment exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 21, 2023. Members of the 21st STS jumped from an MC-130J Commando II to conduct the airfield establishment exercise during the 94th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference at Hurlburt Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    This work, SecDef’s oldest outreach program visits Hurlburt Field [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurlburt Field
    JCOC
    AFSOC
    1 SOW
    STS

