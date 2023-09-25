Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SecDef’s oldest outreach program visits Hurlburt Field [Image 3 of 5]

    SecDef’s oldest outreach program visits Hurlburt Field

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Participants of the 94th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference observe an assault zone landing, airfield seizure and forward air refueling and rearming point demo at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept, 21, 2023. Established in 1948, JCOC is the oldest Secretary of Defense-sponsored outreach program and alumni include chief executive officers of Fortune 100 companies, nonprofit organizations, presidents of universities and public administrators from metropolitan cities (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 11:56
    Photo ID: 8052908
    VIRIN: 230921-F-FD009-1335
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.63 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecDef’s oldest outreach program visits Hurlburt Field [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SecDef’s oldest outreach program visits Hurlburt Field
    SecDef’s oldest outreach program visits Hurlburt Field
    SecDef’s oldest outreach program visits Hurlburt Field
    SecDef’s oldest outreach program visits Hurlburt Field
    SecDef’s oldest outreach program visits Hurlburt Field

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    JCOC
    AFSOC
    1 SOW
    STS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT