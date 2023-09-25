307th Military Intelligence Battalion Foundation Day

Soldiers assigned to the 307th Military Intelligence Battalion perform a dead hang during the first portion of the "307th Foundation Day." Soldiers competed in a combat-focused workout that reinforced the Battalion's foundational values.

The focus of Foundation Day was to increase and develop Soldiers on Battalion Foundation knowledge while building awareness of the available assets on Caserma Ederle.

(U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

