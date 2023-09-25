Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Military Intelligence Battalion Foundation Day [Image 3 of 10]

    307th Military Intelligence Battalion Foundation Day

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.15.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Mai. Edward Fitzpatrick poses with the "Titan Cup" during the "307th Foundation Day." Soldiers competed in a combat-focused workout that reinforced the Battalion's foundational values.The focus of Foundation Day was to increase and develop Soldiers on Battalion Foundation knowledge while building awareness of the available assets on Caserma Ederle.
    (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

    This work, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion Foundation Day [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

