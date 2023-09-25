231002-N-CV021-1105 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 02, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Denisse Gonzalez Garcia, from Los Angeles, prepares lunch for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 02. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 02:07 Photo ID: 8052451 VIRIN: 231002-N-CV021-1105 Resolution: 5278x3519 Size: 802.6 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Culinary Specialists Prepare Lunch for the Crew Aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.