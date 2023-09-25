Culinary Specialists Prepare Lunch for the Crew Aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea

231002-N-CV021-1075 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct 02, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Zheng Wang, from Metairie, Louisiana, prepares lunch for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Oct. 02. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

