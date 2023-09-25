Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Culinary Specialists Prepare Lunch for the Crew Aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 5]

    Culinary Specialists Prepare Lunch for the Crew Aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231002-N-CV021-1075 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct 02, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Zheng Wang, from Metairie, Louisiana, prepares lunch for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Oct. 02. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

