231002-N-CV021-1075 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct 02, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Zheng Wang, from Metairie, Louisiana, prepares lunch for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Oct. 02. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 02:07
|Photo ID:
|8052452
|VIRIN:
|231002-N-CV021-1075
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|METAIRIE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Culinary Specialists Prepare Lunch for the Crew Aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT