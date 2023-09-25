Sheep work

Veterinarians and animal care specialists from US Army Public Health Activity Italy conduct training at Scotland’s Rural College Hill and Mountain Research Centre to gain sheep handling experience and best care practices during a large animal training exercise in Crianlarich, Scotland on Aug. 28th, 2023.



