    Sheep work [Image 2 of 2]

    Sheep work

    SCT, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Veterinarians and animal care specialists from US Army Public Health Activity Italy conduct training at Scotland’s Rural College Hill and Mountain Research Centre to gain sheep handling experience and best care practices during a large animal training exercise in Crianlarich, Scotland on Aug. 28th, 2023.

    (U.S. Army photo by SSG Brandon Rickert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 01:27
    Photo ID: 8052446
    VIRIN: 230828-A-IP596-3239
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: SCT, GB
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheep work [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veterinarian
    US Army
    Animal Care Specialist
    Public Health Activity Italy
    Scotland's Rural College
    PHA-I

