Veterinarians and animal care specialists from US Army Public Health Activity Italy, who are based in Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK, learn about working horse care and daily operations from a soldier in the King's Guard at the Hyde Park Barracks where the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment maintains horses in London, England on Sept. 1st, 2023.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 01:27
|Photo ID:
|8052445
|VIRIN:
|230901-A-IP596-7156
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|LND, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Horses [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT