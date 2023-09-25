Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Horses [Image 1 of 2]

    Royal Horses

    LND, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Veterinarians and animal care specialists from US Army Public Health Activity Italy, who are based in Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK, learn about working horse care and daily operations from a soldier in the King's Guard at the Hyde Park Barracks where the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment maintains horses in London, England on Sept. 1st, 2023.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    Royal Horses
    Veterinarians
    London
    US Army
    Animal Care Specialist
    Public Health Activity Italy
    PHA-I

