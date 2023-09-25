Royal Horses

Veterinarians and animal care specialists from US Army Public Health Activity Italy, who are based in Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK, learn about working horse care and daily operations from a soldier in the King's Guard at the Hyde Park Barracks where the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment maintains horses in London, England on Sept. 1st, 2023.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

