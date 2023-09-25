Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 200 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

A lancha floats with illegal fishing gear and approximately 200 pounds of illegally-caught red snapper on board about 25 miles offshore southern Texas, Sept. 30, 2023. A 36-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement II boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island interdicted the lancha, detained four Mexican fishermen, brought the men ashore, and transferred them to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol personnel for further processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

