    Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 200 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 200 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Illegal fishing gear sits aboard a lancha about 25 miles offshore southern Texas, Sept. 30, 2023. A 36-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement II boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island interdicted the lancha, detained four Mexican fishermen, brought the men ashore, and transferred them to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel for further processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 200 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interdiction
    south padre island
    red snapper
    Lancha
    iuu
    iuuf

