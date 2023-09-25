Chief Operations Specialist Victoria Dison, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), departs a chief pinning ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 29. Arlington advanced nine Sailors to the rank of chief petty officer during the fiscal year 2024 advancement cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

