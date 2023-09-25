Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief pinning ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    Chief pinning ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) participate in a chief pinning ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 29. Arlington advanced nine Sailors to the rank of chief petty officer during the fiscal year 2024 advancement cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

