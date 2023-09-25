Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations While Operating in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 4]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 26, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fasten chocks and chains to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 on Dewey’s flight deck while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 26. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 07:57
    VIRIN: 230926-N-UA460-1135
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations While Operating in the Philippine Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

