USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations While Operating in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 26, 2023) – An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 lands on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 26. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
