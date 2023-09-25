Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 2 of 3]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Seaman Leah Moore 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230930-N-RB182-1068 NORFOLK - Officers await the arrival of the British aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales (R09) in Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 30, 2023. The ship, hosted by Carrier Strike Group 10 and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), will make Naval Station Norfolk its temporary homeport this fall as it conducts aviation operations off the East Coast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leah Moore)

