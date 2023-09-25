230930-N-RB182-1068 NORFOLK - Officers await the arrival of the British aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales (R09) in Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 30, 2023. The ship, hosted by Carrier Strike Group 10 and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), will make Naval Station Norfolk its temporary homeport this fall as it conducts aviation operations off the East Coast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leah Moore)

