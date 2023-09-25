Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMS Prince of Wales (R09) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk [Image 1 of 3]

    HMS Prince of Wales (R09) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Seaman Leah Moore 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230930-N-RB182-1043 NORFOLK- The British aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales (R09) moors pierside in Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 30, 2023. The ship, hosted by Carrier Strike Group 10 and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), will make Naval Station Norfolk its temporary homeport this fall as it conducts aviation operations off the East Coast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leah Moore)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMS Prince of Wales (R09) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk [Image 3 of 3], by SN Leah Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

