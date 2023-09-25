HMS Prince of Wales (R09) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk

230930-N-RB182-1043 NORFOLK- The British aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales (R09) moors pierside in Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 30, 2023. The ship, hosted by Carrier Strike Group 10 and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), will make Naval Station Norfolk its temporary homeport this fall as it conducts aviation operations off the East Coast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leah Moore)

